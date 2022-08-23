A council spent just £70.42 on a failed bid to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Bristol did not secured a place on the shortlist for host cities - but lost less than £100.

It spent most of its £70.42 budget on making a video - which ended up not being used.

Mayor Marvis Rees has said earlier this month that he was “very disappointed for the city” on missing out on Eurovision.

A Freedom of Information request has now revealed that Bristol City Council spent £50 on making a video for the bid, and £20.42 on travel expenses.

The video, made by an external videographer, was ultimately not used due to licensing issues.

The seven cities which did make the shortlist are Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield, with a final decision due in autumn.

A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: “Working with key city partners like YTL Arena Bristol, we tabled a serious bid from our global city at a minimal cost to council tax payers.

"Ukrainians were at the heart of Bristol’s bid, and we continue to support them as a proud City of Sanctuary.”

