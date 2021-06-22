A fisherman apparently got more than he bargained for when he cut open one of his catch.

A video shared on TikTok shows the man and his mates out on a boat when he places a large fish on a table and begins filleting it.

He carefully slices through the flesh before beginning the messier task of cleaning out its innards.

However, when he reaches the creature’s stomach he’s met by more than just blood and mess...

Tucked inside is a full bottle of Fireball Whisky.

The delighted worker pulls out the “surprise” discovery and happily shouts: “Jackpot!”

His colleagues can then be heard laughing and cheering as he raises the bottle in triumph.

The clip, shared by user @beniban, racked up more than 5.8 million views and 250,000 likes in just two days, as viewers shared their scepticism at the alleged finding.

TikToker @beniban shared the clip, sparking a wave of responses (@behiban/Tikok)

“Tell me you believe everything you see without telling me that you believe everything you see,” one TikToker commented.

While others stated simply that the bottle had clearly been stuffed into the fish by hand.

“We used to do this as a joke on the boat when we’d take a new guy fishing,” one user admitted.

Another said they’d seen a similar stunt pulled using a coke can instead of whisky.

However, other people were less willing to assume the whole thing was a hoax.

One wrote: “Seems fake, although stuffing [the bottle] in its mouth wouldn’t make it into the stomach.”

Another suggested, rather unappetisingly, that the item had been inserted via the opposite end to the mouth.

Even though this particular instance may, indeed, have been staged, it is certainly not unusual for sealife to swallow man-made waste.

Every year, 6.4 million tonnes of plastic is dumped into the ocean, according to Ocean Crusaders. This is the equivalent to 3,200km of trucks each loaded with rubbish.

At least two thirds of the world’s fish stocks are suffering from plastic ingestion, analysis by the site has also found. And 100 million marine animals die as a result of plastic waste each year.

We all need to be more mindful of what gets dumped in our seas, whether it’s plastic or glass bottles filled with booze.