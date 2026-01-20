Cole Walliser’s alleged Glambot emails divide the internet

Glambot director Cole Walliser has sparked an online debate after alleged emails surfaced from a client attempting to book his services.

For the blissfully unaware, Walliser rose to internet stardom through his prominence on the red carpet, capturing some of Hollywood’s biggest names using a high-speed camera and later sharing the footage with his 4.7 million Instagram followers.

Now, a 2019 email exchange has resurfaced in which bride Yinka Animashaun reportedly reached out to the Canadian photographer requesting a quote.

While the legitimacy of the exchange remains unclear, the alleged emails show Walliser emphasising that the Glambot is typically used at red carpet events and comes at a significant cost, ranging from $10,000 to $1 million.

"It is not cheap, if you feel like something like this might be within your budget range, then I am happy to discuss further," Walliser reportedly responded.

"So where would I begin?" Animashaun replied. "Through you or is there a website?"

Walliser allegedly wrote back: "Okay it's $300,000 and I'll take a 10% deposit to secure the gear and once I have the deposit I can do a contract."

When Animashaun said she would reach back out on Monday, Walliser reportedly responded: "If you wanted to know how much it costs you just needed to ask, you don't need to pretend you are going to book it."

The exchange prompted mixed reactions online.

"Just say your rates, and they’ll say yes or no and move on. No need to flex how expensive it is," one person commented, while another wrote: "Damn, why is good customer service becoming a lost art?"

A third chimed in: "Screaming at the Glambot guy calling everyone broke upon enquiry."

However, others were quick to defend Walliser, with one fan questioning why people were "mad" over his alleged response.

"Dude's likely been burned by so many people thinking he's cheap and wasted his time, so is putting firm healthy communicative boundaries to ensure he can trust the potential client?" they wrote, adding: "Good on him for standing his ground, that shouldn't be shamed".

Many others also questioned why the alleged emails were only emerging now, seven years later.

The controversy comes shortly after Jennifer Lopez was criticised for minimal interaction and eye contact during her Glambot appearance at the Golden Globes.

Walliser later insisted that the backlash was blown out of proportion, stating that Lopez wasn’t rude and that he has never felt disrespected by celebrities while working his magic.

Indy100 reached out to Cole Walliser for comment

