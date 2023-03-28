Groom has extreme reaction after wedding guest throws cake at him and his bride

A rowdy wedding guest has caused a stir online after destroying the cake and throwing it at the newlyweds.

In a viral clip that was initially posted to TikTok, the man stumbled over to the cake and took it upon himself to destroy it before launching pieces at the bride and groom.

Inevitably, the bizarre move did not go down well – especially with the groom, who responded by punching him in the face.

The footage has since made the rounds across Twitter and Instagram, where people were stunned by the entire ordeal.

One viewer believed the groom acting accordingly, calling his hit a "great shot."

Meanwhile, others were more concerned about the waste of cake, with one writing: "When people ruin a perfectly good cake... The amount of rage that floods my body is unmeasurable."

Another joked: "Everyone who literally just came for the cake is p***ed rn."

Speaking of cake, one bride demanded a divorce the day after she tied the knot.

The woman turned to an advice column about her reasonings. She explained how the wedding planning went smoothly as she "was pretty reasonable about compromise when he really wanted something."

The one and only request she had was to not have cake rubbed in her face. While he listened to her reasonable dealbreaker, it didn't stop him from taking things to the next level.

"He grabbed me by the back of the head and shoved my head down into it. It was planned since the cake was DESTROYED, and he had a bunch of cupcakes as backup."

She left, and the very next day, she told him that they were over.

Jenée Desmond-Harris, the publication's "Dear Prudence," gave the woman valuable advice about doing what is best for her at the end of the day.

“Everyone’s sure you’re making a mistake, but they’re not the ones who have to wake up every day with a man whose behavior massively turns them off. You are. So you only have to listen to yourself,” Desmond-Harris wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.