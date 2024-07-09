The truth behind new viral HMP Wandsworth 'prison guard' video

Social media was sent into a frenzy after a second video purportedly from “HMP Wandsworth” appeared to show a prison officer having sex with an inmate, but all is not as it seems.

Last month, a woman was arrested after a viral video appeared to show a prison officer having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth.

So, when a second clip began to spread on social media recently, many people believed it was from the same institution.

However, it turns out the second video was a copycat version made by the adult star Andy Lee, a former plumber who bragged that his Snapchat video fooled “millions” of people.

Lee, originally from Dublin and living Stevenage, created the world’s first “porn star university” and it is there that he recreated a prison cell to use as the set for his prank.









He bought a police officer uniform from eBay and hired adult star Kayla Wild to play the female prison guard.

“You have seen the story going viral and I thought the video was hot as hell and that’s basically the stuff I do anyway,” Lee explained to the Daily Star .

“I thought I would have a go at making my own version so I built a prison cell – but I wasn’t expecting it to go this viral and my phone hasn’t stopped going all day. It has taken off like crazy.

“I filmed it on Snapchat to make it more authentic and we had a bit of fun and I decided to give it away on the internet for free. The reaction has just been wild and it is getting shared on WhatsApp groups, Telegram groups and on Facebook council estate groups – people are loving it.”

It looks as though the clip had most of the internet fooled, racking up millions of views online as people truly believed it was from the prison.

