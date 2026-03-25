Every so often, TikTok sends users into an unexpected rabbithole, and they simply won't quit until they get to the bottom of it. This time, a mysterious account has cropped up on the platform – no name, no display picture, no bio – just streams of content featuring some of Hollywood's most famed stars.

And we’re not talking stock images or reshared clips; these are intimate, invite-only events, captured with celebs in candid form.

The account in question? @user3266363816019.

Make yourself known.

The cryptic account has already racked up over 10 million likes, with clips of Bella Hadid mid-conversation, Tyriq Withers eating a burger at an Oscars party, and Kylie Jenner chatting with friends Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel.

Viewers are spiralling, and rightfully so, with one comment perfectly summing up the collective curiosity: "I'm dying to know who’s behind the camera."

Another joked that there's only one person responsible for this, Bridgerton's Penelope Featherington.





While the mystery remains unsolved at the time of writing and no one has publicly claimed the account, what we do know is that the first post dates back to June 2023. Many theories point to photographer and filmmaker Tyrell Hampton as the mastermind behind it – though the plot thickens, as he also makes an appearance in one of the videos.

The account also follows one single person – and with its private 'following' setting, the mystery only deepens…

Indy100 reached out to Tyrell Hampton for comment

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