People think they’ve spotted ‘hidden iPhone’ in 350-year-old painting

People think they have spotted an “Apple iPhone” in a painting that’s 350 years old and they are absolutely baffled.

In the 1600s, people’s wildest imaginations probably couldn’t have dreamt up the technology we have now in the 21st century, from mobile phones to artificial intelligence.

But now, people believe that they have seen an iPhone mysteriously appear in a 1670 painting by Pieter de Hooch.

Hooch is an artist from the Dutch Golden Age and is renowned for his works depicting domestic scenes from the time.

In one of his paintings, a woman is sitting with a dog on her lap while a man is standing and holding what very much resembles an iPhone.

The painting even left Apple’s CEO Tim Cook to question everything he thought he knew.

At a press conference in 2016, Cook joked he was “not so sure” about who invented the phone after seeing the Hooch painting at the Rijksmuseum art gallery during a trip to Amsterdam.

Cook argued: “There was an iPhone in one of the paintings. It's tough to see but I swear it's there.”

While for some it has added fuel to the fire of the time-travel conspiracy, the painting’s name may actually point toward a different conclusion.

Hooch’s image is called, 'Young Woman with a Letter and a Messenger' in an Interior, suggesting that the object in the man’s hand may in fact be a bog standard paper envelope.

