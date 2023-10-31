iShowSpeed faces backlash for bizarre reaction to Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Popular streamer iShowSpeed accidentally started a standing ovation for Lionel Messi while trying to snub him.

On Monday (30 October), the Inter Miami CF star won the Ballon d'Or, the biggest individual football award there is, for the eighth time.

As David Beckham was about to announce the winner, Speed (real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr) could be heard whispering "Ronaldo, Ronaldo" in hopes his sporting idol Cristiano Ronaldo would bag the award.

Speed looked distraught when Messi's name was revealed, prompting him to stand up in shock.

Footage was soon shared to X/Twitter, where many people joked: "He is the one that made everyone stand up".

Another wrote: "Everyone standing up with him really helped LOL".

Some people were not impressed by Speed's reaction, writing: "I don’t understand why this clown is famous."

Another questioned "how and why he was invited."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Ronaldo... Ronaldo... Who wasn't even shortlisted.."

Upon accepting the award, Messi said he "couldn't imagine having the career that I've had. Everything that I've achieved."

"The fortune I've had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It's nice to win these individual trophies," he continued. "To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing. All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons."

Beckham went on to promise Messi a party following his record-breaking win.

"It's very special to say he's a Miami player and he's in our city," Beckham said. "He'll celebrate this with his teammates and his family in his way.

"We'll do our best to celebrate it in the Miami way. I'm sure we can do a good party."

