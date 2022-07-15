Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US president Donald Trump has passed away aged 73 and her death has sparked an online debate as "Wrong Trump" began to trend on Twitter.

Born in what is now the Czech Republic in 1949, Ivana went on to become a model, skier, and businesswoman who married Trump in 1971 and had three children with him, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump before getting divorced in 1992 but remained on friendly terms since then.

So close in fact, that Mar-a-Lago resort was the venue for her wedding to fourth husband Rossano Rubicondi.

In a statement, Trump posted a tribute to his ex-wife on his social media platform Truth Social: "She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children … She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Police believe Ivana's death may have been accidental, according to Associated Press as sources say she was found unconscious near a staircase at her home in New York.

When the news broke of Ivana's passing, social media had a pretty divided reaction with many people tweeting their disappointment saying the "wrong Trump" died.

















Even a God parody account (@TheTweetOfGod) got involved and said: "Everybody's telling me 'You took the wrong Trump.' Donald will be in hell soon enough. But first I want him in jail." This tweet has received over 20,000 likes.



On the other hand, there were others who were disgusted with the "Wrong Trump" trend and slammed those who shared this kind of message.

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes described it as the "Democrats' Nasty Reaction to Ivana Trump's Death," in an article and added that those sending ill wishes to the 42 president had "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

















Meanwhile, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani described Ivana as "a truly talented, creative and beautiful person", and that she "contributed greatly" to New York.

"Very sorry to hear of the passing of Ivana Trump. She lived the American Dream," Republican Senator and staunch Trump supporter Lindsey Graham also tweeted.

