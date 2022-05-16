Amazon founder Jeff Bezos clapped back at a tweet President Joe Biden made about inflation - and called on the new Disinformation Governance Board to review it.

On Friday, President Biden, 79, tweeted that in order to bring down inflation, the richest corporations need to "pay their fair share" and Bezos, 58, took issue with this.

Bezos responded to the president, "the newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead" and scolded Biden for 'misdirecting' the public.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection," Bezos' tweet read.

The Disinformation Governance Board was created under the Biden Administration to act as an advisory board to the Department of Homeland Security to help them disseminate misinformation.

Many have criticized the new Disinformation Board for its rollout and claimed it sets a bad precedent in monitoring speech.





But it seems Bezos is determined to defend his company and himself against Biden's claim about inflation as he continued to criticize Biden's economic decisions.

On Sunday, the 58-year-old responded to yet another tweet from President Biden about decreasing the country's deficit and added that "misdirection doesn't help the country."

On Monday, Andrew Bates, spokesperson for the White House, responded to Bezos' in a statement accusing "one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth" of opposing an economic plan that "cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction" for the middle class.



"It's also unsurprising that this tweet comes after the President met with labor organizers, including Amazon employees," the statement added.

Defending himself, Bezos, who stepped down as CEO of Amazon last year, responded to the tweet by accusing the White House 'of muddying the topic'.

The days-long spat between the Biden administration and Bezos is the first time the two have publicly expressed negative feelings for each other but Bezos is no stranger to calling-out people on Twitter.

Last month, Bezos called out Elon Musk for attempting to purchase Twitter.

