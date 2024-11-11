Joker 2 actor roasts his own film as 'the worst that has ever been made'

Comedian Tim Dillon, who starred in Joker: Folie à Deuce, has slammed the sequel as the "worst film ever made" during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Dillon played an Arkham Asylum guard in the Joker 2 following the success of the original released in 2019 which racked up over $1 billion at the box office. The hotly anticipated Folie à Deuce raked in an underwhelming $200 million in comparison.

During a discussion with Rogan, Dillon candidly shared: "I was in Joker 2, which just came out. It’s the worst film that has ever been made."

When Rogan quipped that he heard the film was "so bad," Dillon reiterated: "It’s actually not 'so bad,' it’s the worst film ever made."

"I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of like talk like, 'Oh, this was loved by incels. This was loved by the wrong kinds of people and this sent the wrong kind of [message]. Male rage! Nihilism!' You know, all these think pieces," Dillon said. "And then I think, 'What if we went the other way,' and now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing, to a point where it’s insane."

Dillon went on to slam the plot itself, suggesting it didn't actually have one.

"We would sit there, me and these other guys were all dressed in these security outfits because we’re working at the Arkham Asylum, and I would turn to one of them and we’d hear this crap and I’d go, ‘What the f*** is this?’ And they’d go, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ I go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,'" he continued.

It comes after the film was blasted by critics online with one harshly writing: "Joaquin Phoenix was not The Joker, the real joker was me who decided to watch this."

Another simply wrote: "Joker 2, what a waste of time."

