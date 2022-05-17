José Mourinho is best known as the enigmatic Portuguese football manager - but it appears the Special One has also become a popular TikTok sound thanks to the iconic delivery of his own name.

If you've been on TikTok recently, you've probably seen many using "I am José Mourinho" as a parody to brag about their strategic brilliance.

The sound actually originates from the Roma manager's appearance in a Topps TV advert for stickers for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament in Germany for which he is an Ambassador and Sticker Manager.

In the ad, the 59-year-old begins with the declaration: "I am José Mourinho," accompanied by a cinematic soundtrack and he needed no help rhyming off a list of all of his football managerial achievements during his career spanning over two decades.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He also demonstrates his sense of humour by egotistically declaring he will manage all the teams for UEFA Euro 2024 before being told he was actually picking which players will make it into the sticker book.

Now, it appears someone has clipped the "I am José Mourinho" line and the sound first went viral due to a video by @dylnfc who posted this sound, along with the caption: "me adopting 10 Ukrainian families to make them play my icon swaps games," according to Know Your Meme.

The video received 2.5m views and 274,000 likes, and soon people were using the sound to show off smooth or clever tricks they managed to pull off.





@dylnfc Tactical Mastermind #fyp #vibes #OscarsAtHome #man #city #is #gay





@thisislarsofficial shared a trick for when you forget your date's name - just take her to Starbucks.









@sad.iya revealed her business-savvy mindset from a young age where she revealed she charged kids in primary school £1 to see her hair.













@toonarmysean explained his elaborate plan to get women to inadvertently match with him on Tinder by posting his photos upside down.





@toonarmysean It’s basically the next step in evolution. #tinder #onlinedating #toonarmysean #crisbycrew





@holly1farrell_ divulged her method of scaring off a guy after losing interest in him by asking "what are we?"









@immastar88 shared an involved method to avoid gift-giving by finding a significant other who is born on Christmas day and make the relationship official on Valentine's Day so that he only has to get two gifts per year for her.





@immastar888 Think smarter not harder





Let's face it, we all thought we were geniuses when pulling off the old radiator trick to fain sickness in order to avoid going to school like @asimc has demonstrated.









Meanwhile, @bebostunna was confused as to who José Mourinho is - which if you're not a football fan, this makes sense.









We're sure Mourinho would be proud to hear people's associating their tactical prowess with his name.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.