Kamala Harris 'predicted' Donald Trump would have the US at war within six months of beginning his presidency – but there’s a catch.

While it feels like another lifetime ago, it was in October of last year that Harris, the Democratic nominee, and Trump, the Republican candidate, were fighting it out for the position of the US presidency.

During that period, Harris warned voters against many outcomes she believed would occur under Trump and which have resurfaced, such as warnings of a “recession” under a Trump administration , which reemerged during his global tariffs threat.

Now, an alleged quote claiming Harris said Trump would have the US in war within six months has gone viral after Trump launched US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, despite suggesting he would wait up to “two weeks” to see if there was a negotiation that could be made.

“‘If we elect Trump, we will be at war within 6 months.’ - Kamala Harris,” someone shared on X/Twitter.

There is no source for the quote, however, it has sparked a major reaction online with people declaring Harris was correct.

“She said it. She said it and she was right,” someone else wrote.

Another said: “She was right about the war and about Project 2025.”

One person said: “Honestly, she should just run again on a ‘I told you so’ campaign. No policy. Just to be petty.”

Someone else wrote: “She was wrong - it took only 5 months.”

However, many challenged the validity of the quote, claiming it was never said.

Some asked the X/Twitter integrated AI chatbot Grok if the quote was ever said by Harris.

“Did Kamala Harris ever say 'If we elect Trump, we will be at war within 6 months???'” someone asked.

Grok replied: “No credible evidence supports the claim that Kamala Harris said, 'If we elect Trump, we will be at war within 6 months.' Searches of her 2024 DNC speech, concession speech, and fact-checking sites like Snopes and PolitiFact found no such quote.”

