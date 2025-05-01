'Courage is contagious' says Kamala Harris in scathing speech about Trump

Kamala Harris assured supporters that 'courage is contagious' in first major speech since her election loss to President Donald Trump.

Harris said that Trump's administration was, "counting on the notion that fear can be contagious... but what they are overlooking, what they have overlooked, is that fear is not the only thing that's contagious, courage is contagious".

Addressing followers in San Francisco Harris accused Trump of "the greatest man-made economic crisis in modern presidential history."

