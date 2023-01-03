Figure skater amazes people in recreating 'Wednesday' dance on ice

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva may have used a recent TikTok trend as inspiration for a skating routine.

Valieva, 16, began her exhibition routine at the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships with a familiar single hand from the popular Netflix series Wednesday.

Decked out in all-black, sporting the signature braided pigtails, and black lipstick, Valieva appeared on the ice channeling her inner Wednesday Addams.

Her routine, inspired by Wednesday, featured familiar songs from the show like the opening theme song and Goo Goo Munk by The Cramps.

But in the middle of her exhibition routine, an alternate version of Bloody Mary by Lady Gaga began playing prompting Valieva to conduct the popular TikTok dance.

Although not featured in the Netflix series, the song has become synonymous with Wednesday because it recently went viral on TikTok sparking a new dance trend.

In the trend, people recreate the robotic-like dance movies that Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) conducts at her school's annual dance.

Valieva mimicked the dance trend that took over the popular app earlier this year, leading to applause from audience members who recognized the TikTok trend.

The 16-year-old was awarded second place overall in the women's category of the Russian Figure Skating Championship.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, many Russian athletic programs have been banned from participating in world championships - including the International Skating Union.



Russia held its own events to comply with the recent ban.

Valieva is considered a dominating force in the world of figure skating.

Last year 16-year-old competed on behalf of the Russian Olympic team for the 2022 Winter Olympics, however, she was caught in a doping scandal.

