Is Klarna collecting late payments in pink-branded cars?

A viral TikTok has sent Klarna users into a frenzy after a speculative video claimed that payment collectors are showing up to homes in a hot pink branded car. But, it's not what it seems.

In the clip shared by Sin (@yfu.uwu) that's racked up over a million views, the TikToker showed the branded car in a New York neighbourhood.

"Klarna out here collecting your payments," she claimed. "You better pay on time before they show up to your crib."

It didn't take long for concerned Klarna users to chime in, with one writing: "I'd cry if a financing company came knocking on my door for a $33 payment on a laptop."

Another wrote: "Baby I just paid mine, they aren't going to get me."

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "Klarna need to sponsor me because I use them for EVERYTHING!"

However, Klarna clarified to Indy100 that it's not the case at all. The pink Klarna cars are taxis that are simply a part of a marketing campaign in New York.

For the blissfully unaware, Klarna is a Swedish fintech company that provides online financial services that boasts over 85 million users.

It offers users a variety of 'buy now, pay later' options with features including an AI shopping assistant (with no obligation to pay via Klarna) and a tool to set budgets to keep track of spending.

When it comes to missed payments, Klarna won't be sending workers in pink cars to your door. Instead, they will "try again" and "if that payment attempt also fails the missed payment will be added to the amount of the next scheduled payment," according to its terms.

