Is Lady Gaga actually in the The Devil Wears Prada 2 movie?

Fashion fans are in for a treat in the coming weeks, as Anna Wintour's Met Gala Monday (4 May) is right around the corner – and, of course, Miranda Priestly returns in the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2, set to drop in cinemas on 1 May.

The film, returning after its 2006 debut, is set to feature a string of familiar faces, including Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci).

The film is already making waves across socials, with many insisting its marketing department deserves a raise, especially after unveiling an iconic popcorn bag for cinemagoers.

The premiere also shone a light on what's to come, with a host of celebrity guests hitting the New York red carpet, including Lady Gaga.

The star also fronts the film's soundtrack, fittingly titled 'RUNWAY', alongside Doechii, with fans already sharing the dance track online.

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Lady Gaga's seemingly heavy involvement with The Devil Wears Prada 2 soon sparked speculation as to whether she'll have a role at some point in the film.

And now, the cat's out of the bag.

Director David Frankel took to the stage and unveiled the "worst-kept secret in showbiz," according to Vanity Fair.

The publication suggested the secret was that Gaga will feature in the film as herself, "singing original music to boot".

It was then, at the event, that Gaga came on stage sporting a 2026 Saint Laurent gown and kissed Meryl Streep on the cheek as she waved to everyone in the crowd.

With the drop date set and the rumours seemingly confirmed, all eyes are now on what The Devil Wears Prada 2 will serve up next.

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