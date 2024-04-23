Lana Rhoades lifts lid on shocking amount she made as adult star

Lana Rhoades has opened up about the shocking amount she got paid for a single explicit scene.

During an interview with Curious Mike, the 27-year-old reflected on her time as an adult star, having joined the industry at just 19 years old.

Despite racking in millions of views in the NSFW realm, Rhoades revealed her rate was "$1,200 for a sex scene."

She went on to explain that many of the girls entering the porn industry were from small towns with little money.

"I thought $100 at the time was like so much money," she said. "So getting $1,200 was like a big deal."

Rhoades also opened up about the dark side of the industry, saying: "There's not really anything set up to protect girls that are young and vulnerable that don't know how to say no or don't have self-respect for themselves yet or care for themselves or love themselves because they've been through so much and are like taught not to."

She claimed that she was surrounded by much older men who "know exactly like how to get you to do what [...] they want to make them money."

Lana Rhoades on the Dark Side of the Porn Industry, Why She Left and Where She's At Now www.youtube.com





A resurfaced clip also shows Rhoades appearing on the Tap In podcast saying she wants all of her explicit videos removed from the online sphere.

In 2021, she told host Harry Jowsey: "A lot of the videos I have no rights under, otherwise I probably would have deleted them all by now."

She added: "I do. I honestly tell people, if I could go back, I would give up everything to have my dignity and respect back, and for people not to be able to see me in that way."

Rhoades's confession are just one of a number of issues that have exposed the porn industry in recent years.

Earlier in 2023 Emily Willis, one of the top stars currently in the industry, awoke from a two-month coma after suffering a reported cardiac arrest.

Unfortunately, the likes of Kagney Linn Karter and Sophia Leone weren't as lucky and have both lost their lives in the last four months, with the latter dying in an apparent home invasion.

Elsewhere, porn actor and producer Danny D is being sued by fellow cast mate Melissa Hutchison, also known as Phoenix Marie, after she was forced to deal with a 'medical emergency' that happened on the set of a film.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.