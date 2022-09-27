A landlady has turned to OnlyFans in hopes of saving her Huddersfield pub amid the cost of living crisis.

Lauren Beers, 40, made the decision to join the adult subscription site after the skyrocketing cost of bills hit her business. She told her 900 OnlyFans subscribers that she could "lose everything" despite working two jobs already.

She candidly continued: "I've only ever been really good at three things: pulling pints, necking pints and T*TS.

"So . . . I thought I'd combine a guy's (and lots of girls') favourite things.

"You subscribing could mean the survival of a Great British Boozer."

Lauren is currently charging £12 ($13) for her explicit snaps, with one regular telling The Sun: "Lauren is a cracker with a twinkle in her eye, she'll be a big hit."

Her husband Paul also supports her decision, saying: "She's doing it to save the pub, it's as simple as that."

Sex sells is proving true after the London-based platform raked in $5 billion (£4.6 billion) from its users last year.

Given its success, Lauren isn't the only person seeking alternative side hustles to bring in some cash, with two UFC stars turning to the platform to fund their wedding.

Earlier this year, Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington explained to their social media followers how they wanted their dream wedding in 2023.

They penned: "You can help us make that dream come true and follow our journey by subscribing to our OnlyFans page. Awaiting approval. Follow our adventurers, home life, behind the scenes, more of our personalities, and of course some cute pics."

Meanwhile, one full-time nurse was "forced to leave" her job after colleagues uncovered and subscribed to her secret account to bring it to her manager's attention.

"They informed my manager about that, and I was called into the office about their social media policy," Allie Rae told The Daily Beast. "It got uncomfortable, where I felt people were concentrating more on my performance outside of the hospital versus my performance in the hospital."

