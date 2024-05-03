Liam Gallagher to play bizarre Manchester venue if Co-op Live troubles continue

Liam Gallagher has said he will play at Lidl if the Co-op Live arena in Manchester isn't ready by the time he tours there.

The opening of Manchester's latest venue has been plagued with problems - Peter Kay was due to be the first act to perform there on April 23 but it was postponed.

Rapper Boogie Wit Da Hoodie had fans queueing to get in outside on May 1 before a 'venue-related technical issue' forced the gig to be cancelled.

Keane, Barry Manilow, Rick Astley, The Black Keys, Olivia Rodrigo and Take That have all had performances or scheduled appearances affected.

Liam Gallagher is due to play Co-op Arena on June 15, 16, 17 and 28 as part of his Definitely Maybe tour, performing the album in full for the first time.

One fan asked Gallagher 'what’s the plan if the Co-op Live isn’t sorted by Definitely Maybe'?

And in typical Gallagher fashion, he responded brilliantly by saying: "Gig in Lidl."

He was then asked about Tesco but had an X-rated reply to that, saying: "F**k Tesco c***s."

Lidl's social media admin then found out about the reply from Gallagher and had a brilliant response of their own.

The admin posted a list of popular Oasis tracks with a Lidl spin on them.

It's reported Co-op Live organisers said the venue will be taking "a short pause to events" before welcoming members of the public to the arena from May 14.

A spokesperson for Co-op Live said: "At this time, we do not expect further impact on our opening season. We are aware our actions have frustrated and angered ticketholders."

It's understood the problem is with the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

US-based venue operator Oak View Group said organisers would work with music managers and promoters to "limit the impact on the opening season schedule".

A Co-op Group spokesperson said: "Co-op is a sponsor and does not own or run the venue, and we have made it clear to Oak View Group, who are responsible for the building, that the impact on ticket holders must be addressed as a priority."

