American YouTuber Rosanna Pansino has branded Lunchly, a series of snack kits created by MrBeast, KSI and Logan Paul, "disgusting" after finding mould in the cheese of 'The Pizza' option.

The three content creators recently collaborated to launch a Lunchables rival, marketing it as healthier with options of 'Turkey Stack 'Ems', 'The Pizza' and 'Fiesta Nachos'.

In an early promotional video for 'The Pizza', which contains a pizza crust, pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni made with pork, milk chocolate with puffed rice bar and cherry freeze-flavoured Prime, MrBeast says "our pizza uses real cheese".

But when Pansino was filmed trying out different options of Lunchly, she found the cheese in 'The Pizza' option had mould despite it being weeks within its best-before date.

On a viral X / Twitter post, she said: "This is disgusting.

"I was filming a video comparing Lunchables to Lunchly and was shocked when I opened ‘The Pizza’ Lunchly.

"The cheese had MOULD! The expiration date was still two months away! I checked online and found at least a dozen other people posting that their Lunchlys were mouldy too."

Pansino went on to post further tweets of what the product looked like when all the ingredients were put together - and it appears to look even worse than it does just in the packaging.

She added: "Please be careful everyone. This is not safe and not okay. Especially for children!"

In the subsequent YouTube video, Pansino said: "These ones are supposed to be good until December and we got them from the store. It says use by 4 December 2024 and today's date is 16 October, so these are supposed to be good for another two months.

"This is moulded. That's mould! This is not safe, especially kids that are so young, they might not know what mould looks like so they might just eat it.

"This is really unhealthy, you should not eat mould. I think it's a packaging issue, the sealant here feels really cheap. It is not vacuum-tight.

"I did not fake this. I was honestly going to go over nutritional facts and differences between the two with two physicians' input and give you healthy alternatives to these things that are still affordable, I did not expect this."

A number of different TikToks, as mentioned by Pansino, appear to highlight a similar issue.

Indy100 has contacted Lunchly for comment.

