Lush launches Saltburn bath bomb inspired by that infamous scene

Just as we were collectively getting over thatSaltburn scene, Lush brought it back with a limited edition bath bomb – fittingly hailed the "Saltbomb".

The BAFTA-nominated thriller follows a student at Oxford who becomes obsessed over his classmate Felix, played by Jacob Elordi. Felix then invites Oliver over to his estate which leads to a series of wild events.

The film left many viewers in a chokehold, with some scenes sparking conversations across social media for weeks on end. More specifically, the bathtub scene really got people talking.

Before we knew it, retailers were whipping up Saltburn-inspired candles and TikTok was flooded with Jacob Elordi bathwater cocktails.

And now, there's a bathbomb – and the reactions are priceless.

One clip sharing the news was inundated with thousands of comments with one fan saying they "literally ran to order this".

Another joked: "This is gonna change the way I look at those little 'Made by Alex' stickers they put on stuff."

Many more turned their attention to Lush's description of the Saltbomb which read: "Come and relax, or vice versa..."

"It felt like all of a sudden everyone was talking about how much they love milky bath water and, at Lush, we totally agree," a Lush spokesperson said.



"Bathtime self-care looks different for everyone, whether you love a silent soak, a rave and bathe, or just a moment of pure self-love.

"That’s why we have over 60 different bath bombs and bubble bars - from the calming waters of Twilight, to the sensual Sex Bomb. Whatever your bathtime looks like, we’ve got you - just remember to lock the door if you’re sharing a bathroom."

