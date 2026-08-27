Influencer Madeleine White has said she's "absolutely broken" after her dog which she left with a trainer passed away during a heat wave.

The 30-year-old and her DJ husband Andrew Fedyk took to social media to share the devastating news that their Bernese mountain dog, Dunkin, has died.

"I don't even have the words to express how I'm feeling or where to begin," the social media creator wrote in an Instagram Story to her 2.2 million followers.

White explained how she and Fedyk "did what we thought was best for our family" and left the two dogs for "some basic leash training while we're out of town."

"Within 48 hours we received a call that our best friend had been training in the park and in an EXTREME heat wave? Was being transported to a dog boarding facility we never approved of? and passed away from heat exhaustion somewhere along the away."

White claimed that Dunkin was "never even taken to a vet," and she and Fedyk were "called hours later."

"Please never leave your dog with this company," and then concluded, "We are absolutely broken."

At the time of writing, the Instagram account White mentioned in her post is unavailable.

Indy100 has reached out to the dog training company for comment.

In a later Instagram Story, a tearful White described feeling "Still just as broken, confused, and angry today," and said she spoke to the dog boarding facility where her dogs were "supposedly being transferred to (without out consent)" and says they told her they were "only ever expecting one dog (Poutine)."

"I don't think we will ever know the truth about what happened to our Dunkin munch. All we can do is remember him, love him, and feel sorry everyday that we put him in this position."

Meanwhile, Fedyk also took to Instagram describing Dunkin as his "best friend" as he then wrote, "We lost our dog Dunkin today and the reason why makes me sick to my stomach," before urging people to avoid the training company they used.

He then made similar claims to White about what happened to their dog.

"I'm heartbroken and genuinely astounded that a place with this level of incompetency has the right to operate as a business and in my opinion, shouldn't be allowed to," he concluded.

Since sharing the news of Dunkin's passing, fans have been sharing their shock and sending supportive to the couple.

One person said, "You would find me either in jail or a mental institution if this ever happened to me. This is devastating."

"This is horrifying oh my god," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "I feel so bad for them omg."

"Oh my god @madeleinecwhite I am sooo sorry. I know how much you both love your dogs absolutely horrific," a fourth person commented.

A fifth shared, "This is devastating I’m so sorry. Sending love your way."

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