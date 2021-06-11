Furious man ‘charged £10 for two ice creams’ as Flake saga continues

The UK is set for a heatwave this weekend and, naturally, people will be looking for some refreshment.

However, as one furious man pointed out, they may have to pay for it.

The customer launched an online tirade against “greedy” van sellers after he was forced to fork out £10 for two Mr Whippy ice creams when visiting a beauty spot in North Staffordshire, Stoke on Trent Live reports.

"The first and last time I pay £10 for two 99s. I know there’s a Flake shortage but come the f*** on!" he reportedly wrote on Facebook.

Last month it emerged that Cadbury had seen an increase in demand for its 99 Flakes sparking a shortage in supplies.

The issue prompted an outpouring of outrage on social media, with Twitter users suggesting it had the potential to ruin summer.

Following the man’s outburst, he updated his post to say that the ice cream van seller had been in touch.

He said: "I received an apology and assurances that pricing will now be clear on the vans. Hopefully, no one will be ‘price ambushed’ moving forward."

However, scores of other social media users were already bowled over by the “London” price tag and said £2.50 was the maximum they would pay for a cone.

"Must be golden ones for that price," one reportedly said, while others branded it “daylight robbery.”

Meanwhile, others questioned his handling of the situation.

"You either pay or walk away. Your choice. Don’t pay and then complain,” one wrote, according to the local news site.

Another added: "More fool you for paying it. Ask the price, if too much walk away, watch the faces when you do it.