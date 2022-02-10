You've surely heard of aThe Great Resignation by now, in which many people have made the decision to quit their toxic, low-paying jobs; but a new TikTok has sparked another debate about salary.

TikTok user @krisdrinkslemonade reenacted an interaction he had with his boss a few weeks prior in which the two discussed his job performance.

“I have 9 weeks left at this job so,” he captioned the clip.

In the video, the boss can be heard saying: “Mainly, I want us discuss the difference in your performance between last year and 2020."

"You were the top-rated employee in 2020, but it doesn’t feel like you’ve been nearly as present. What’s changed?” they ask.

And oh boy did Kris have an answer for them.

@krisdrinkslemonade I have 9 weeks left at this job so 🤷‍♂️ #work #office #honestreview #annualreview #truth #payme #worklife #boss #layoff #underpaid #hopeidontgetfired #reenactment

He then proceeds to go on a very calm but honest rant about his performance in 2020 and how since he was not rewarded with a raise, he saw no reason to keep up his efforts.



“2020 was the second year in a row I didn’t get a raise, even though I was the top employee,” he says.

“When I asked why couldn’t get a raise, you said it was because my position—no, ‘My pay was a fair market value for my position.’ And when I asked where my pay falls on the pay scale, you said ‘below the median,’ so below the average of what I could make in my position," he continues.

"So, at that point, I just decided I’m going to become a fair market value employee and put in a below-average amount of effort because that’s what I feel like you pay me to do. You’ve created an environment where there’s no incentive for me to work hard. So I don’t.”

In a follow-up video, Kris revealed that he is being laid off soon, which is another reason why he is no longer trying in his job.

By the looks of the comments, many people agreed with the TikToker's view and argued that higher effort requires a higher salary.

“I told an employer once that I am merely performing at the level of the value they placed on me,” one person said.

“Funny how employers always have an excuse for below average wages, but accept no excuses for below average work,” another commented.

“Yep, that’s my attitude from now on. I’m never settling for anything less than what I’m worth ever again. They don’t like it? Oh well. Not my problem," said another.

