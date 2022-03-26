A man has described how he caught his soon-to-be wife using a site for swingers.

Writing to an advice columnist in the Sun, the unnamed man explained he became suspicious after she started becoming "glued to her phone" and going out "every Friday" so he checked her iPad and found evidence that she was cheating.

He wrote: "I am a man of 35 and she is 30. We are due to be married in July and I thought things were good, but clearly not.

"My fiancée goes out with her mates every Friday. She always comes downstairs before her cab arrives and asks me if she looks OK and I say, 'Yes, you look OK'.

"She seems annoyed with that but what does she want me to say? I don’t mind her going, but recently, she’s been glued to her phone.

"She has her hair done most Friday afternoons and even has her nails done now.

"I began to wonder whether she was talking to somebody else. When she was out one night, I looked at her iPad and saw a tab open, showing her profile on a swinging site.

"I was horrified, especially as she said she wanted to 'meet men for fun before I tie the knot'.

So, he decided to check just how active she was on the site. "I set up a profile too and she’s taken the bait," he wrote. "She’s asked me to meet her at the club which is linked to the swinger site.

"She no longer wants to come near me in bed, and she doesn’t even want to kiss me when I leave for work. I don’t know what to do.

He finished his story asking: "Do I tell her what I’ve found or go to meet her as planned, or just end our engagement and walk away?"

Responding to his dilemma, agony aunt Deidre Sanders said the man needs to talk to his girlfriend and cannot marry her until he has done so.

"You’ve found out something which spells doom for your relationship if you don’t act on this now," she wrote.

"You can’t marry her while this is hanging over you.

"If she’s into swinging, are you really compatible? Would spicing up your sex life and doing it more regularly really cut it for her?



"Find a moment to explain that you are seriously worried about your relationship. Tell her that she left the tab open and you saw what she’d been doing."

