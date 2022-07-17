Comedian Mark Thomas has given a blistering takedown of Boris Johnson in his graduation speech when receiving an honourary degree at Kent University.

Thomas who is best known for his satire, political stunts and Channel 4 show The Mark Thomas Comedy Product accepted the degree earlier this week and he used the opportunity to give his full thoughts on the outgoing prime minister.

In a new viral clip, Thomas began his speech by saying: "I’ve been asked to give a few words of advice, I guess. I genuinely don’t know that much.

"DMs [Doc Martens] are overpriced. Hobnobs are overvalued. Boris Johnson is a venal lying corrupt narcissistic inept, totally money grabbing, evil man who should never have been allowed near the power – never.

‘"That man should be publicly horse-whipped once a week, every week, touring round cities and towns in the UK.

"He has bought shame and disrespect to our country and he has increased racism, violence and division. He has insisted on corruption in our country, and we will not have it."

Thomas's impassioned words won him a huge round of applause from the audience and after a brief pause he amusingly said: "I was going to do a non-controversial set. But the thing about Johnson that struck me more than anything, is the fact that he values his self and his small cabal – the rich elites – and their enrichment, his own narcissism above everything else, and I think one thing that Covid has taught us is that we are dependent upon each other."

Boris Johnson resigned just over a week ago as Tory party leader amid a string of high-profile scandals. At the time of writing he is expected to remain as prime minister until early September when either Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch or Tom Tugendhat will replace him in Number 10.

