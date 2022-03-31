Energy firms have been criticised for widespread crashes of their websites as customers rushed to submit meter readings ahead of Friday's price jump.

Customers reported issues logging in to supplier websites, including British Gas, EDF, E.On, SSE, So Energy and Octopus Energy, early on Thursday.

And now, money-saving expert Martin Lewis is getting the blame for it.

Taking to Twitter, energy firm E.On's announcement read: "Unfortunately, the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today.

"Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you."

Lewis has since shared a reaction to the post, saying: "The cheek of them blaming it on you!"

Things took a hilarious spin when the energy firm later jumped back online to apologise for their "ill-considered remark" and "for any offence caused."

"An ill-considered remark was made by one of our Energy Specialists and in no way reflects our position," they said.

"We have an excellent relationship with Martin Lewis & his team. We apologise for any offence caused. We also have recently been advising customers to send readings by 1 April."

An E.On spokeswoman said: "We are seeing unprecedented volumes of customer traffic to our website and app. While we work to resolve this, we can confirm to our customers that any meter readings they take today can be updated to their account online in the coming days.



"We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Smart meter customers do not need to do anything as their readings will automatically be shared with us."

The MoneySavingExpert founder and Citizens Advice urged householders to submit meter readings to avoid being overcharged for their usage after the 54 per cent increase to Ofgem's price cap comes into effect on Friday.



Citizens Advice head of energy policy Gillian Cooper said: "This is a frustrating situation for customers, many of whom are already incredibly worried about how they'll cope with rising bills.

"We know some energy companies have put in measures to prepare for a surge of people sending meter readings, but clearly it hasn't been enough.

"If you've managed to take a photo of your meter you'll be able to contact your provider with proof of your usage on March 31. If you weren't able to take a meter reading your energy company will use a reasonable estimate of your energy usage before the price cap rise to calculate your bill."

To find out how to take a meter reading, click here.

