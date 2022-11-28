I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has closed its doors for another year, with former Lioness Jill Scott being crowned queen of the jungle.

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner came in second, followed by Matt Hancock – which certainly polarised social media, given the controversy of him entering in the first place.

Now, attention has been turned to a hilarious parody of the former health secretary's exit interview, created by video journalist Matt Capon (@mattlcapon).

Taking to Twitter, he shared a now-viral "tweaked" snippet that showed Hancock watching his jungle highlights from his 18-day stint. However, Hancock's best bits had been replaced with his resignation speech.

When asked by Ant and Dec how it was watching back the clip, Hancock responded: "Yeah, well, I remember all those things. You forget these things, and god I was like 'did I really say that?'"

You can watch it here:

His real exit interview had viewers "cringing" after reiterating he wanted to seem "human" as a politician.

He told Ant and Dec: "Well I just wanted – well I said this in there. But I just wanted to show what I’m just like as a person. Lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas for obvious reasons and I just wanted to be myself. But I also actually strongly believe that for politicians as a whole.



"We don’t come across as human enough and this is probably the most extreme way of just showing who you are. I’m the guy who throws myself into things."

The hosts asked Hancock whether he expected to be grilled by fellow campmates, to which he said: "Of course. I was expecting that, and some of those grillings are, some were really enjoyable in the release, ‘cause I can just say exactly what I thought. And some of them were really… well you saw, were very emotional about some of the parts of my past that everybody knows about."

