Matt Hancock has been keeping himself very busy since resigning as health secretary last year, we can't help noticing.

Whether he’s been writing a book about the pandemic, swanning around in a roll neck like a ‘poundshop milk tray man’ or gushing about his love life in a way that no-one asked for, he seems to have been enjoying his time outside of the cabinet.

Now, though, he’s posted a picture of himself with a horse with a caption that he may live to regret.

It came after Hancock posted about a trip to Newmarket stables during a constituency visit in West Suffolk, which looked like a nice day out in fairness.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

He uploaded three pictures of himself alongside the horses, adding the caption: “Pleasure to visit @thenationalstud in Newmarket & meet their stallions including Time Test - and discuss their impressive Stud Employment programme.”

He also added The National Stud in Newmarket as a location on the post.

So far, so good. But he appeared to forget that when the location is tagged on the page, it goes right under the name of the user.

So, it meant that the page then read "Matt Hancock… National Stud" which social media users quickly pointed out.

It’s been more than a year now since Hancock resigned from his job as health secretary after footage of him kissing his aide Gina Colangelo in his office during lockdown was released by the press.

Since then, he’s embarked upon a number of rebrand attempts – while inevitably being mocked every time.

Who knows when we’ll see national stud Hancock pop up on our newsfeed next.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.