Matt Hancock says he is writing a book about his experience of handling the pandemic

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has announced he is writing a book about his handling of the Covid pandemic.

"'I am writing a book about the experience, what it looked like, from being health secretary, what actually happened at the time," he announced during a GB News interview. "The thing is Dan, and you'll have to wait for the book to see the full details of what happened, the thing is we were saving lives."

"And the scale of deaths from Covid without action would have been very significant," he added.

