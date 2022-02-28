Matt Hancock has revealed he broke social distancing guidelines in the midst Covid pandemic because he “fell in love” with his married aide - but denied breaking any Covid laws.

The former health secretary found himself at the centre of a political scandal after The Sunpublished CCTV images of him kissing his aide and close friend Gina Coladangelo inside the Department of Health last summer.

At the time, the two-metre social distancing rule was in place, with a ban on hugging people from different households.

As a result of the incident, Hancock resigned from his position and subsequently left his wife of 15 years.

The Tory MP for West Suffolk appeared on Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett's podcast "The Diary Of A CEO" where he shared his perspective on the matter.

"I resigned because I broke the social distancing guidelines.



“By then, they weren’t actually rules, they weren’t the law. But that’s not the point," Hancock told Bartlett.

“The point is they were the guidelines that I’d been proposing. That happened because I fell in love with somebody," he added and was also adamant that his and Coladangelo’s relationship was not “casual sex”.

