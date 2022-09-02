A viral tweet posted a McDonald’s press release announcing the return of the all-day breakfast got the internet excited - but sorry, it turned out to be a hoax.



In a since-deleted tweet that was shared by Twitter account @bereniceruizzz on Thursday (1 September), featured a screenshot of a McDonald’s press release which read:

“McDonald’s is making breakfast history again by offering All Day Breakfast nationwide starting October 6th, allowing customers to enjoy some of their breakfast favorites outside of traditional breakfast hours.”

The issue is that the press release in question was from 2015. This means that Bacon Egg and Cheese McGriddle or Egg McMuffin lovers will have to get up in the early morning to buy their favourite meal.

In a subsequent tweet, @bereniceruizzz added that they’re “so sad” that the announcement wasn’t “real.”

In a report from CNBC, a McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed that the press release was old and there were no plans to bring back the all-day-breakfast menu.

In October 2015, the international fast-food chain began to offer its all-day breakfast menu.

Steve Easterbrook, the company’s CEO at the time, accurately predicted that the marketing strategy would increase sales figures.

But in 2020, with the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the all-day-breakfast menu was stopped.

The company noted that it was stopping the all-day breakfast menu to help “simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew.”

In the company’s fourth quarter in 2015, sales did increase by 5.7 per cent.

Still, a report from the New York Post reads that franchisees who operated McDonald’s locations across the US weren’t keen on the all-day breakfast initiative and said it decreased the service.

Breakfast items tend to be cheaper than the rest of the menu, and operators said the breakfast option accounted for less revenue.

