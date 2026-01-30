Melania thanks 'America's director' husband Donald Trump at premiere of her movie

Video
At the Washington premiere of her Amazon-backed documentary Melania, the First Lady publicly thanked her husband, Donald Trump, dubbing him “America’s director” in remarks that drew attention online.
Speaking onstage at the Kennedy Center, Melania acknowledged the support of the “visionary team” behind the project and singled out her husband for helping provide unique opportunities and experiences for their family.
She also thanked her son Barron and close relatives during her speech.
Why not read...
- Data expert makes prediction for Melania film - it's not looking good
- Craigslist ad offers free Melania tickets and cash to sit through film
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Up next Trump
Leavitt distances White House from Noem 'domestic terrorism' comments