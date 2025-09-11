When it comes to trust and loyalty, you might think romance tops the list. But for many men, it seems the barber’s chair holds a firmer grip on their commitment.

A survey has revealed that a staggering three-quarters of men say they are more faithful to the person who trims their hair than to their significant other.

To add to the surprise, nearly seven million British men admitted they’d feel more guilt about cheating on their barber than on their other half, as per a 2023 survey by Capital Hair and Beauty.

When asked about loyalty, over 75 per cent of men stood by their barber, and more than a quarter vowed they’d never go elsewhere. Among women, only 15 per cent said the same.

The resurfaced study sent shockwaves across social media, with one joking: "Imagine being the girlfriend, competing with a dude named Tony who charges £15."

"Get a bad chop and you’ll understand," another chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "I stopped being loyal when my barber started charging close to $100 for a cut."

iStock

Speaking of infidelity, the conversation hasn’t just been about barbers. A separate debate has been brewing over whether consuming OnlyFans content counts as cheating.

When 20-year-old Maddi Miller caught her boyfriend scrolling through explicit posts on the platform, she didn’t see it as something to shrug off – she broke up with him.

For Maddi, it wasn’t just casual browsing. It crossed a line, and her story has since reignited questions about digital infidelity and whether subscribing to OnlyFans should be seen as betrayal.

