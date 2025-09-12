Missing cat reunited with owners after nine years thanks to microchip

A cat named George has been reunited with its owners after being missing for nine years, thanks to its registered microchip.

The tabby arrived at the Scottish SPCA’s Glasgow rescue centre last week, where a standard microchip check was carried out.

To the surprise of the rescue centre’s workers, the 14-year-old cat had been registered missing back in 2016.

As the details were up to date, the charity was able to contact George’s owners, who came to collect him the next day.

The family believed he had passed away and George returned to a home which had a new feline sibling as well as a human “brother”.