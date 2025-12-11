Taylor Swift shares unusual post-Eras Tour show rituals including signing 2,000 CDs

Taylor Swift has lifted the curtain on how she decompresses after her high-energy Eras Tour shows, sharing the details during a chat on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Swift told Colbert that once she’s off stage, the first thing she does is take a long, restorative bath — with an unusual twist. She shared that she then signs CDs for fans as a way to turn her brain off after the adrenaline of performing for three hours.

She added that she loves ordering room-service comfort food, slipping into cosy clothes, and unwinding with whatever TV show she’s currently binging.

Swift joked that the routine isn’t glamorous — just essential for surviving one of the biggest tours in history.

