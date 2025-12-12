Watch: First look at new live-action Street Fighter movie trailer sends fans wild

Fans finally have their first glimpse of the new live-action Street Fighter film, and the trailer is already sparking major excitement.

The preview showcases a gritty, modern reimagining of the iconic game franchise, with Ryu and Ken front and centre, teasing intense training sequences and hard-hitting battles.

Brief shots of Chun-Li, Guile and M. Bison hint at a sprawling story that aims to honour the arcade classic while bringing fresh cinematic flair.

Stylish choreography, bold character designs and a pulse-pounding soundtrack suggest the movie could be the faithful, big-budget adaptation fans have waited decades for.

