Justin Bieber fans go wild as he heads back to nostalgic location 15 years later

Singer Justin Bieber has revisited the bowling alley where his debut hit single Baby was filmed, 15 years on.

The 31-year-old shared a video of himself at the iconic location on Thursday (11 December), posting the nostalgic moment across his social media platforms.

In the clip, Bieber sings the famous track a cappella while someone off camera beatboxes the melody, instantly transporting fans back to his early career.

Released in 2010 as the lead single from his first full-length album My World 2.0, Baby became a global phenomenon.

It topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and helped propel Bieber into international stardom.

