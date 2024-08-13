MrBeast's girlfriend says "there is so much that is not being said" amid allegations

MrBeast’s girlfriend, the YouTuber and influencer Thea Booysen, has spoken in defence of him amid ongoing controversy surrounding the MrBeast brand.

Allegations surfaced online that MrBeast’s friend and collaborator Ava Kris Tyson had groomed a minor ; both have denied the allegations but that's not stopped MrBeast from saying he has "seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel and any association with MrBeast" and that a third party investigation will take place.

MrBeast's ex-girlfriend also previously turned to social media with a string of cryptic posts aimed at an ex-boyfriend.

Despite Maddy Spidell not explicitly identifying the ex in question, she described one of her previous relationships as a "cautionary tale" and urged YouTube to "reevaluate who you're putting on the trending page” – as well as calling the person in question a “weirdo”.

However, Booysen has now spoken out. Defending MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, she replied to a YouTube user who commented on one of her videos.

The comment from a viewer read: “As a fellow South African and an admirer of your intelligence and good nature, please get away from the Beast as soon as you can.”

Booysen replied: “I appreciate the message. There is so much that is not being said, I wish I could talk more about the situation. Half the things that are said are not true, I wouldn’t be with him if they were.

“It is so important to me to be a good person. Hopefully things will be fixed soon, but for now I’m focusing on my studies and trying to stay away from everything.”

MrBeast recently promised a “full investigation” following a number of controversies surrounding his brand and YouTube page, a verified email has shown.

The email shared internally has been confirmed as legitimate by the Associated Press was shared earlier this month among staff.

The email read: “Dear Team Beast. I wanted to update all of you on the recent concerns that have been raised online and in the press. As I mentioned in my tweet a couple of weeks ago, we’ve hired Quinn Emanual, a top-tier law firm, to do a full investigation of the Ava Tyson allegations.

“We also asked them to expand the scope to include a full assessment of our internal culture and to investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior by people in the company. While the process is not complete, I have enough preliminary information at this point that I am announcing several changes today.”

