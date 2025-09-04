With the 2026 Super Bowl creeping closer, speculation is already swirling around who will take on the coveted halftime slot.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar headlined the show against the backdrop of his high-profile feud with Drake – following in the footsteps of some of the biggest names of the decade, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Shakira, and Lady Gaga.

Now, with pressure mounting from Swifties to see Taylor Swift headline the prestigious event, they’ll be pleased to hear that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is far from ruling it out.

Speaking on NBC’s Today on Wednesday (3 September), Goodell said Swift is "welcome" to perform the Super Bowl halftime show. And when asked whether any talks are happening behind the scenes, he offered a cryptic "maybe".

The Super Bowl halftime show is overseen by Jay Z's Roc Nation, with Goodell adding that he's waiting on the rapper for the artist announcement.

"It's in his hands," Goodell said. "I'm waiting for the smoke to come out."

According to Gambling.com's entertainment expert James Leyfield, the odds are doing the talking – and Swift is firmly in the lead.

Current data puts her at the top with a 44.4 per cent (5/4) chance of headlining the show, followed by Jay-Z at 40 per cent, Dua Lipa at 38.1 per cent, and Drake at 34.8 per cent.

Super Bowl LX will take place on 8 February 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

