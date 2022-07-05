Prime Minister Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries was filmed rushing into Downing Street after the double resignation of Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

On Tuesday afternoon (5 July), Dorries took the opportunity to champion the prime minister on her Twitter.

"I'm not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right," she wrote.

The politician is seemingly always ready to defend Johnson against the odds, such as claiming that people weren't booing him at the Queen's jubilee, although she has made it clear that she doesn't fancy him.

This evening, as Sky News did a breaking news report of the bombshell double resignation, the video showed a black car zooming into the frame with Dorries hopping out and scurrying inside No 10.

The video clip, which was posted on Twitter, caused people to poke fun at the whole scene.

One wrote: "Dorries has just turned up at No10 with a bucket of KFC and a fishing rod."

"Expect some kind of deranged snarling interview with a half p***ed Dorries defending her man against the traitors," another added.

A third wrote: "Johnson's emotional support donkey has arrived…"

Someone else said that they "bet she feels really important" which prompted another to write: "Dorries is the new Chancellor."

Javid and Sunak announced their resignation from Johnson's Cabinet after the Christopher Pincher scandal.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience," Javid wrote on Twitter.

Sunak submitted his resignation letter and tweeted that the government should "be conducted properly, competently and seriously."

"I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Both Javid and Sunak have noted that they were unsatisfied with how Johnson's government handled scandals, including Downing Street confirming that the prime minister was aware of the allegations against Pincher in 2019 - despite him denying it.

