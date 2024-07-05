Niko Omilana hailed a 'legend' for mocking Rishi Sunak with 'L sign'

Rishi Sunak was mocked by internet star Niko Omilana while congratulating Labour on their landslide win.

Footage shows Sunak making his speech at the stand, while the YouTuber held an 'L' sign in the shot. For the blissfully unaware – in modern slang terms – 'to take an L' means to 'take the loss'.

Niko, who boasts a staggering 7.49 million followers online, was sporting a pair of children's sunglasses as he held the piece of paper up high.

The 26-year-old from Staffordshire is famed for his unique, and at times, risky pranks which birthed the Niko Defence League (NDL), an anti-EDL group in which he attended rallies to mock racists. He is also a member of the supergroup Beta Squad.

It didn't take long for fans to respond to his snap and tweet reading: "Farewell rishi, hold this L".

"Well worth staying up just to see that," one joked, while another hailed him a "legend".

"Sacrificed your sleep to give the people what they want," a third wrote.

"Nah this man is a legend, bro is living everyone’s dream at this point." another X/Twitter user said.

During Sunak's speech, he congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his victory.

"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," he said.

"Today power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future.

"The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight. There is much to learn and reflect on and I take responsibility for the loss.

"To the many good hard working Conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts... I am sorry."

