OnlyFans model slammed for filming promotional clip with her brother

An OnlyFans creator has caused a stir online after filming a promotional video with her brother.

Camilla Araujo, who appeared on MrBeast's famed Squid Game challenge, took to social media with the clip that shows her asking her younger brother what it feels like to have a sister that is on the adult platform.

"My friends always ask me if it’s pink, and I don’t really know what they mean by that," the brother responded.



The clip was soon shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) where it was inundated with comments from disturbed users.

"She gotta go to jail for this one man," one person said, while another added: "Desperate times call for desperate measures."

"He better not actually be a brother, I could never agree to do a vid like this let alone have a sister that does OF," a third said.

Another quipped: "This generation is doomed"

Meanwhile, across the pond in London, one OnlyFans creator was bombarded with complaints for her unique advertising methods.

It came after billboards promoting a NSFW page were cropping up across London, including in Harrow and Edgware, northwest London and Norwood.

One resident was so outraged that they graffitied the OnlyFans advert in North Harrow with the message: "Keep porn off our streets."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I am not making a moral argument for or against pornography, but rather how it is allowed to be advertised in such an unregulated way.

“The use of sexualised imagery, although far from ideal, is not my main sticking point, rather, the service advertised is entirely inappropriate for a billboard visible to all. Harrow is a rural suburb of Greater London, not Soho or the red light district of Amsterdam," they continued.

