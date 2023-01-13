OnlyFans model says she's making thousands from an old teacher who insulted her

What a full-circle moment.

Dutch OnlyFans model Vera Dijkmans said she’s making a hefty amount of money on the platform thanks to an old teacher who told her she wouldn’t go “anywhere in life.”

According to Dijkmans, 22, she realized that one of her followers on the platform happened to look exactly like the teacher that insulted her.

At first, she thought it was merely a coincidence, but when the subscriber messaged her, she was shocked to discover that it was her former teacher - who is now one of her biggest fans.

But some years ago, that wasn’t the case.

Speaking with the DailyStar, Dijkmans said the teacher treated her like the other students but they tended not to get along until she dropped out of school at 15.

“Back then, he treated me like any other student, but we didn’t get along – he told me I wouldn’t go anywhere in life,” she told the outlet.

As a result, she was taken aback to see him on her list of followers.

"He’s now one of my biggest fans.”

According to the model, she felt “extremely uncomfortable,” nothing that she didn't think he liked her as a student because he was very strict.

Dijkmans also said it was even stranger because he told her he saw her “grow as a person on social media" which made him “more intrigued," prompting him to contact her.

She further revealed that he once sent her £1,000 for a one-off lingerie photo.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

At the moment, Dijkmans has claimed to make $300,000 a month on OnlyFans.

She also has 5.6 million followers on Instagram.

