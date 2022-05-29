Another day another optical illusion but this time there is a little trick to help you find the hidden image.

A video by TikTok user Hectic Nick has gone viral and racked up more than 6 million views on the platform and all it asks is one simple question: "Can you find the elephant?"

The green and black illustration, features a hunter surrounded by trees in a jungle but there isn't a, elephant anywhere to be seen, let alone anything that resembles an elephant either.

Hectic Nick tells his viewers: "Only one per cent of people can find the hidden elephant in this image. It's not easy but here's a hint try flipping your phone over and you might be able to find it."

That hint is a major giveaway but try and solve the problem without flipping your screen around. If you can't do it then flip it around and all should become clear for you.

@hecticnick Can you find him? 🐘 #fyp

Did you find the elephant?

Once you've turned your screen around you'll notice that the two trees on either side of the hunter make up the elephant's legs while the tree on the far side of the image is the elephant's trunk.

People responding in the comments either had trouble finding the elephant or found it with no trouble at all.

One lucky person said: "omg i found it without flipping."

Another lucky soul said: "Saw it without having to flip. I guess I’m in the one per cent."

Others didn't have such luck with one person saying it took them "10 hours" to find it.

Someone also claimed to have found two! Not sure about that but be sure to let us know how you got on.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.