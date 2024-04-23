Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated album The Tortured Poets Department and some people think Peppa Pig has trolled the singer over the ratings.

Swift’s surprise double album was officially released on 19 April 2024 and instantly sparked a huge reaction amongst fans, with some funny memes circulating online .

On the album, fans have theorised there are songs about Kim Kardashian (her well-known frenemy), Matty Healy (The 1975 front man who she briefly dated), her current boyfriend Travis Kelce and her ex Joe Alwyn .

Across 31 tracks on The Tortured Poets Department and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology Swift delivers her usual brand of storytelling, with music critics giving their verdict in the ratings.

Music website Pitchfork gave the first album a 6.6, while the second surprise record, The Anthology, was given a 6.0.

And, it didn’t take long for people on the internet familiar with the meme that compares Pitchfork album ratings with Peppa Pig’s album to realise that Swift’s second album got less than Peppa.

Did Peppa Pig troll Taylor Swift's Pitchfork review?

A parody account for the internet culture website Pop Base, calling itself “Pob Base” posted a picture online claiming that the official Instagram account for Peppa Pig trolled Swift based on her review before deleting it.

In 2021, Pitchfork famously rated Peppa Pig’s second album Peppa’s Adventures: The Album a pretty respectable 6.5, beating the review for Swift’s second new album.

Despite the post going viral, there is no evidence to suggest the image came from the official Instagram account for Peppa Pig.

Peppa Pig did, however, post a meme about Swift’s new album, writing: “Us trying to make sense of our bestie’s album lyrics.”



“Yes Peppa is one of us,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “I KNEW Peppa was a Swiftie.”

