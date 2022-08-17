Vintage style icon Pinup Pixie is the latest TikTok star to hit a staggering 10 million followers on the platform.

With a striking resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, the content creator has quickly become recognisable across the globe – and we're sure she has graced your FYP at some point.

Here's everything you need to know about the TikTok starlet:

Who is Pinup Pixie?



Bianca Blakney, famously known as Pinup Pixie, is a 24-year-old content creator born in Canada and raised in British Columbia.

The TikTok star, who has been "dressing vintage since 2017", has accumulated over 10 million followers on the platform, where she showcases her classic style and the odd TikTok trend.





Pinup Pixie also enjoys cosplay, posing as anime characters, and more recently, Jessica Rabbit.

Though, she hasn't always dressed this way.

In one of her viral clips, she shared an image of when she just turned 18 and "had her daughter a month earlier".

She also has a 13 year old stepdaughter and soon-to-be 18-year-old stepson.

@pinuppixie/TikTok





Pinup Pixie is married, but her husband prefers to stay private and doesn't appear in her videos. She once shared an image of him from the shoulders down calling him her "VIP".

One of her most-watched clips with 25.3 million views shows the star dancing in a navy-blue dress with thigh-high splits. Another garnered 47.2 million that shows her twerking in the same dress.





What is Pinup Pixie's net-worth?



She is reported to be worth around $800,000 (£661,200) from her TikTok content, modelling and OnlyFans page.

Her website reveals several sources of income including mugs, iPhone cases and posters. There's also exclusive prints hand signed by the star at $599 (£495) a pop.

She also links her OnlyFans, her Instagram, YouTube – and of course, TikTok account.

