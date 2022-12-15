With postal unions going on strike, people have been advised there may be delays in receiving their parcels, leading to some extremely bizarre headlines.

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) notified Royal Mail of its planned strike action on Wednesday 14 December, Thursday 15 December, Friday 23 December and Saturday 24 December 2022.

The strikes are expected to cause disruption to post, which is particularly high during the festive period. While many may be waiting for Christmas presents to arrive, the CWU replied to a bizarre headline that the strike was leaving “sex-starved Brits” without their sex toys.

In a viral tweet, the CWU shared a screenshot of an article by The Daily Star with a headline that read, “Royal Mail strikes leaves kinky sex-starved Brits dildo-less at Christmas”.

The article suggested that a sex toy company has warned that sex toys may not arrive in time for Christmas and they will have to find other ways of “having a merry time”.

Responding to the headline, the CWU simply tweeted: “Sorry.”

The tweet has been liked more than 13,800 times with many others responding with similarly hilarious responses.

One person mocked, “Thoughts and prayers” alongside prayer hands and an aubergine emoji.

Another said: “Don't worry Britain. This country gets right royally f**ked by the Government on a regular basis. The Tories will shaft you any chance they get!”

“There's the rub,” someone else joked. Someone else added, “Finally we’re talking about the big issues”.

