12 of the best reactions to Prince Harry's 'Spare' interviews

Prince Harry has done yet another explosive interview about his time as a senior member of the Royal Family on Good Morning America and people have something to say about it.
In preparation for his memoir Spare to launch on Tuesday 10, January, The Duke of Sussex sat down with Michael Strahan to speak about some of his book's controversial and juicy stories.
Prince Harry addressed several rumors in his interview including his feelings toward his stepmother, Camilla Queen Consort, how the media pits him and Meghan against Prince William and Princess Kate, and his strained relationship with his brother and father, King Charles.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
And just like in past interviews, people online quickly took to Twitter to joke about the Duke's revelations.
\u201cPrincess Diana's heir, Prince Harry.\u201d— Alexis( sowing discord in the west) (@Alexis( sowing discord in the west)) 1673235290
\u201cthe writers of the crown now that prince harry has released his autobiography\u201d— Rio (@Rio) 1672947341
\u201cEveryone arriving at Twitter for this Harry interview to give thier opinion. #HarryTheInterview #PrinceHarry\u201d— Darren (@Darren) 1673211782
Last week, portions of Spare were released to the public after books in Spain went on sale slightly earlier than expected.
Through translated portions of the book, the public has learned that Harry killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the Army, had a physical altercation with William before stepping down as a senior member, and more.
\u201cI do love a clever historical joke - I only wish I knew who to credit for this one - #eastend #History #PrinceHarry #dogbowlgate\u201d— \u211d\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd61\ud835\udd61\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63 (@\u211d\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd61\ud835\udd61\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63) 1673252769
\u201cAnderson Cooper: When you joined your older brother at his school, he said that he would pretend that he didn\u2019t know you.\u201d\n\nPrince Harry:\u201d— maybe: diane (@maybe: diane) 1673225030
Some of the passages from the book were extremely shocking to people - like Harry's story about losing his virginity.
Given the unexpected stories, some joked about fake revelations- tricking others into believing they were real.
\u201cPrince Harry reveals in memoir \u2018Spare\u2019 that the Sims was his comfort game during his lowest times \n\n\u201cAfter Camilla turned my bedroom into a closet, I made her in the sims. She went for a swim in the pool so I deleted the ladder. It was cruel but it gave me a sense of payback\u201d\u201d— eloise (@eloise) 1673134587
\u201cPrince Harry reveals music he listened to in his lowest moments in new book \u2018Spare\u2019.\n\n\u201cIn the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to the Ultralight Beam cover by Harry Styles.\u201d\u201d— alba (@alba) 1673038053
According to YouGov, the Duke's popularity has in the first week of January, since anecdotes from his book were released.
\u201cPrince Harry's popularity falls to new record low in run up to 'Spare' launch (survey conducted 5-6 Jan)\n\nPositive opinion: 26% (-7 from Dec)\nNegative opinion: 64% (+5)\n\nhttps://t.co/txywufkD43\u201d— YouGov (@YouGov) 1673267308
But GMA wasn't the only broadcast to receive a one-on-one interview with the Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry also spoke with Tom Bradby for ITV and Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.
\u201cPrincess Diana looking down and watching #PrinceHarry drag Charles and Camilla on #60Minutes.\u201d— Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue in 2022 (@Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue in 2022) 1673229053
\u201cI see #60Minutes trending and my first thought is, "What useless garbage are they running cover for tonight?'\n\nMy low expectations remained intact as I see they're highlighting the jilted ginger, who will never be king - Prince Harry.\n\nPeople can only stomach so much "poor me".\u201d— TraderJill - Pronouns: The Crown/MemeQueen (@TraderJill - Pronouns: The Crown/MemeQueen) 1673228787
\u201cPrince Harry showing up to the 60 minutes interview: \u201d— chris evans (@chris evans) 1673233526
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.