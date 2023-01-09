12 of the best reactions to Prince Harry's 'Spare' interviews

Prince Harry has done yet another explosive interview about his time as a senior member of the Royal Family on Good Morning America and people have something to say about it.

In preparation for his memoir Spare to launch on Tuesday 10, January, The Duke of Sussex sat down with Michael Strahan to speak about some of his book's controversial and juicy stories.

Prince Harry addressed several rumors in his interview including his feelings toward his stepmother, Camilla Queen Consort, how the media pits him and Meghan against Prince William and Princess Kate, and his strained relationship with his brother and father, King Charles.

And just like in past interviews, people online quickly took to Twitter to joke about the Duke's revelations.

Last week, portions of Spare were released to the public after books in Spain went on sale slightly earlier than expected.

Through translated portions of the book, the public has learned that Harry killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving in the Army, had a physical altercation with William before stepping down as a senior member, and more.









Some of the passages from the book were extremely shocking to people - like Harry's story about losing his virginity.



Given the unexpected stories, some joked about fake revelations- tricking others into believing they were real.





According to YouGov, the Duke's popularity has in the first week of January, since anecdotes from his book were released.



But GMA wasn't the only broadcast to receive a one-on-one interview with the Duke of Sussex.



Prince Harry also spoke with Tom Bradby for ITV and Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.





